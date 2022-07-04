Jerome W. Borchardt

May 24, 1944 - July 1, 2022
Watertown, WI - Jerry passed away into God's arms on July 1st, 2022 at the age of 78 in Watertown, WI. He was born on May 24, 1944 in Merrill, to Clarence and Valeria Borchardt, who have preceded him in death, along with his stepfather Edmund Schield whom Valeria married in 1964. Also preceding him in death are his two older sisters, Virginia (Gordon) Krause and Eunice (Gilbert) Koehler. He is survived by Step-Sister Julie (Gerald) Revie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the Merrill/Wausau area of Wisconsin.
Jerry married Donna Albrecht, the Love of His Life, on June 10, 1967 in Janesville. Recently, they celebrated fifty-five beautiful years of marriage, and were blessed with two wonderful sons. Jerry was the devoted father of Michael (Leah) and Tim (Heather) and extremely proud "Papa" of Ryan (Alissa), Matt (Desiree), Alex, Christa, and Jayden (J.J.). He was happiest when surrounded by his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. These grandchildren and his coffee group of retired teachers were all made well aware of the joy his family afforded him.
Jerry (or Romy, as he was known in Merrill) began his education speaking only "Low-German" at a one-room school - Park School, graduating from Merrill High School in 1962. He got his Bachelor of Music in 1966 at Milton College. He received a Master of Science In Teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh in 1970. His first 4 years of teaching were in Little Chute, Wisconsin, teaching Instrumental and Vocal Music, First through twelfth grade.
In 1970, he began teaching Instrumental Music at Riverside Jr. High School, in
Watertown, Wisconsin. His bands consistently won major awards at various competitions, but his career was highlighted by 3 performances at State Music Conferences. In 1977 and 1991, the Riverside Panther Band was invited to perform at the Wisconsin State Music Conference in Madison, and in 1998, his Concert Band performed at the National Band Association (NBA) Conference in Lacrosse.
Throughout his career, Jerry conducted and led many area Church Choirs, including St. John's Lutheran Church in Janesville, where he met Donna, his soul mate, in 1964 and were married there in 1967. He also led choirs and hand bell choirs at Prince of Peace - Appleton; Immanuel and Good Shepherd - Watertown; and Cross - Ixonia.
Woodworking was always a part of his life, as evidenced by the home they built in 1972, and much of their furnishings. He also built many projects for friends and family, especially grandchildren.
Jerry was also known to many by his other passions and hobbies. He was early to embrace the new technology of computers in the 1980's and parlayed this interest into a supplemental teaching stint before formal education programs and certifications were available. The home, which he built himself, was full of car collections, pictures and figurines, which celebrated these interests and passions. The garage was always adorned with at least one Corvette and at the pinnacle housed a 1974 roadster, 1984 Coupe and a brand new 2004 Commemorative edition Roadster, which he still owned at the date of his passing.
In 1992, Jerry returned to a celebration of his German roots and joined Die Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band, (Old Comrades) a truly authentic German Brass Band, founded in Freistadt, Wisconsin in 1942. He immediately felt right at home as many of the members still spoke "Low German", the language Jerry grew up with. His involvement in the band led to more involvement with the Milwaukee ethnic festival, German Fest. After leading the German Church Service at the Fest, he was invited to be on the German Fest Board of Directors, where he served on the Board as well as the Entertainment Committee from 2001 until 2007.
Jerry's love for travel, inspired by his friend Hal, led him and his beloved wife, Donna to visit Germany thirteen times, complete nineteen Cruises, plus visits to many other countries. In his later years, wonderful memories continued to sustain that quest for exploration. As Mark Twain so perfectly called it, Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow mindedness.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 208 N. 9th St., Watertown, WI on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 am - 12:00 noon, with funeral service at noon, and Christian burial to follow. Condolences may be sent to Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St. Watertown, WI, who is also serving the family. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the charity of your choosing.