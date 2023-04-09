Jerome D. Hilfiker

Watertown, WI - Jerome "Jerry" D. Hilfiker, 89, of Watertown, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment with military honors will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HafemeisterFH.com.
Jerome Donald Hilfiker was born on December 23, 1933 to Paul and Frieda (nee Schneeberger) Hilfiker in Watertown. Jerry was raised on the family farm where his father made cheese. At the age of 16, Jerry traveled to Switzerland with his mother and father to visit relatives and see where his father grew up. Jerry was proud of his Swiss heritage and the Hilfiker family crest. He attended and graduated from Watertown High School and then served four years in the United States Air Force at a weather station in Shemya Alaska followed by four years in the reserves. On May 2, 1959 he married the love of his life, Carol Schulz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Jerry worked at Lindberg Hevi-Duty for many years working with electrical wiring. Jerry was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Jerry was so proud that he spent his whole working career with one employer. Jerry took great care of his home and especially his yard. He kept his yard well manicured. Jerry was a DIY man before DIY was in style, always maintaining his cars and anything mechanical. Jerry was a CHEVY guy starting with his 56 Chevy, his '71 Impala, all the way to his Malibu hybrid. He had a love of planes that came from his father and at one time built his own plane. He loved to build model planes and has a collection hanging in his living room. A member of the EAA since 1988, Jerry always looked forward to the EAA Fly-in and Airshow each summer. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and married in Watertown.
Jerry is survived by his wife Carol Hilfiker of Watertown; three children: Daniel (Michelle) Hilfiker of Festus, MO, Michael (Patricia) Hilfiker of Crown Point, IN, Debra (Mark) Wagner of Cottonwood, AZ; three grandchildren: Michael (Stephanie) Hilfiker, Alicia Hilfiker, Sabrina Ley; two great-grandchildren: Christian Brown, Harrison Hilfiker; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Harold (Leann) Hilfiker.
