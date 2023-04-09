Jerome D. Hilfiker
Buy Now

December 23, 1933 - April 7, 2023

Watertown, WI - Jerome "Jerry" D. Hilfiker, 89, of Watertown, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Entombment with military honors will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HafemeisterFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Hilfiker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.