Jeffrey Moldenhauer

Madison, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" P. Moldenhauer, 42, of Madison, formerly of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Jeffrey Paul Moldenhauer was born February 8, 1980 in Watertown, son of Dennis and Yvonne (nee Retzlaff) Moldenhauer. Jeff graduated from Watertown High School in 1998, and earned an Associate's Degree at MATC. He started his career at Sterwald Roofing and then moved to Madison and went on to help the physically disabled at various group homes. Jeff changed directions and then went on to work at the Public Works Dept. in Madison, where he worked about 6 years. Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing. He found purpose in helping his community.
Jeff is survived by his parents; brother, Joel (Amanda Vesper) Moldenhauer; nieces and nephews, Jadin, Jack, and Julia; as well as aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
