Watertown, WI - Jeffrey Lee Schroeder, 65, of Watertown, passed away peacefully in his deer shack on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Relatives and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Jeffrey Lee Schroeder was born on September 9, 1957, at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown to Chester A. and Marion D. (Bleecker) Schroeder. Jeff spent his entire life in Watertown and was a proud graduate of Watertown High School class of 1975. Jeff married Lora Blank on August 22, 1992, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown.
As a young man, Jeff began his working life at the A&W Root Beer Stand across from his River Drive childhood home. Following that, he worked at the A&P grocery store, as well as Watertown Metals. Jeff then was employed at Johnson Controls in Watertown for 14 years. During his time there, he completed his apprenticeship as a journeyman tool and die maker. Jeff went on to work 19 years at CDM Tool & Manufacturing in Hartford. From there, Jeff went to work in Johnson Creek for Avon Hi-Life Inc./milk-rite InterPuls for 12 years. In December of 2021, Jeff returned to CDM Tool & Manufacturing where he was currently employed.
When he wasn't working, Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. In his younger years, he loved working on cars and racing, spending time at the local racetracks. He also enjoyed coaching and supporting his kids in their youth sports and activities. Jeff volunteered often, including assisting in building Chamberland at Riverside Park and was very proud to be a part of the project. He loved to tinker and was a "Jeff of all trades."
Jeff is survived by his wife Lora Schroeder of Watertown; four children: Chester Schroeder of Janesville, Charles (Leah) Schroeder of Watertown, Chase (Stefanie) Schroeder of Pewaukee, Caitlyn (Max) Culp of Hartland; four grandchildren: Kylei, Jordan, Nevaeha, Emily Schroeder; one sister, Mary Lou (Gerald) Ebert of Watertown; one brother, Dennis (Jane) Schroeder of DeKalb, IL; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jeff had a heart of gold, was humbly proud, did many things to help others, and worked hard to support his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
