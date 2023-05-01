Watertown, WI - Jeffrey David Mundy, 59 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home.
Jeff was born April 13, 1964, in Watertown, the son of David and Patricia (Koshelnick). He graduated from Watertown Highschool in 1982. Jeff was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He had been employed at the former Ira L. Henry Company. In his free time, Jeff enjoyed sitting around a bonfire spending time with friends and family.
Jeff is survived by: his mother Pat Bachler of Watertown; daughters Stephanie Hellenbrand of Prairie du Sac; Angellica (Ryan) Gutzdorf of Watertown, and Molly O'Driscoll of Watertown; grandchildren Lexi, Cameron, Jaganae, Giana, Gunnar, and Athena; step-grandchild Emily; sister Jackie Keeser of Cottage Grove; brother Vince (Mary Jane) Mundy of Temple, TX, and Jon (Michele) Mundy of Watertown. Jeff is also survived by uncles, aunts, other relatives, and friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, grandparents Charles and Florence (Miller) Koshelnick and Leona Mundy, sister Kaye Keeser, aunts Janet L. Meyer and Grace Nelson, uncle Chuck (Gail) Mundy, and cousins Shelly and Cam Schwoegler and Dan Nelson.
Jeff will be laid to rest in a private family service at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
