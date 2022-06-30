Janet L. DeWitt

Watertown, WI - Janet Leigh DeWitt, 59, was born January 8, 1963, in Marinette, Wisconsin, and passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Waunakee Manor with family and friends at her side.
Janet is survived by her father, Robert DeWitt of Watertown; her brother, Jeffrey (Nancy) DeWitt of Watertown; her sister, Julie (Bruce) Zwieg of Watertown; her niece, Amanda Schilling (fiancé Peter Frost) of Germantown; her nephew Cameron DeWitt of Watertown; and her friend Cathy (Gary) Higbee of Pewaukee; as well as aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her mother Edna M. DeWitt (March 2022); along with other special family and friends.
If you knew Janet, she was a strong-willed and determined woman who pushed forward in every situation. Her interests included: anything racing (Jefferson Speedway and Nascar), attending fairs, festivals, and listening to her favorite bands, late night shopping at Walmart, a collector of anything Coca Cola, and a newer hobby of making diamond beading pictures.
We would like to thank the staff at Waunakee Manor and Brighton Hospice for their extraordinary care, compassion, and continued support.
Anyone who wishes, memorials may be given to a charity of their choice.
Upon Janet's request, no services will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Watertown is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
