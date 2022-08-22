Watertown, WI - James R. "Jim" Hill, 48 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Watertown.
Jim was born October 6, 1973 in Watertown, the son of Richard and Darlene (Schommer) Hill. He attended grade school at Trinity St. Luke's and graduated in 1992 from Watertown High School. After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served our country Semper Fidelis from 1992 to 1996. Following his service, Jim became employed by ProHealth Care where he worked for over 25 years. He made many friends at both ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Waukesha Memorial Hospital, working in maintenance where he became a leader and managed many people. Jim valued his work and all the contacts that he made during his time there.
Jim was the father of two children, Lexi and Dillon who he loved deeply. He loved life and loved to be silly. Jim also had a love for the Lord Jesus Christ and belonged to Hope Lake Country in Oconomowoc where he volunteered as often as he could. At the end of 2019, Jim was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. He battled hard through many different types of chemotherapy as well as radiation to his brain for a brain tumor. Jim never complained throughout the whole process. He was faithful to God and knew that he would live eternally with the Lord. He lived life having fun with his family and friends. Jim is living his eternal life now and is probably racing cars, drinking Monster (or Jim Beam), eating Lucky Charms, and telling us "Life Goes On". Rest in peace, Jim.
Jim is survived by: his mother Darlene Hill; father Richard (Patti) Hill; wife Angie Hill; children Lexi (Cody) Hill and Dillon (Kandyce) Hill; stepdaughter Kirsten Kruesel; sisters Stacy (Dave) Wangelin and Shelly Robbins; and mother of his children Stacy Margelofsky Hill. Jim is also survived by a number of special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by grandparents, other relatives and brother-in-law Jeff Robbins.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Oconomowoc Hospital and Cancer Center for all the loving care provided during Jim's cancer journey.
Gifts to the family would be appreciated to establish a memorial in Jim's name.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Hope Lake Country Church in Oconomowoc with Pastor Sean O'Connell presiding. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Military Honors will be held at the church immediately following the service.
