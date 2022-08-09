James P. Brady

August 24, 1937 - May 29, 2020
Watertown, WI - James "Jim/Pat" P. Brady, 82, of Watertown passed away on May 29, 2020 at the Rainbow Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
August 24, 1937 - May 29, 2020
Watertown, WI - James "Jim/Pat" P. Brady, 82, of Watertown passed away on May 29, 2020 at the Rainbow Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
James was born on August 24, 1937, in Watertown, the son of the late James J. Brady and Margaret E. Brady. He attended St. Bernard's grade school and was a 1955 graduate of Watertown Senior High School. After graduation he joined the Navy. He was stationed on the west coast as a member of the Air Anti-submarine squadron 37. He took a far east cruise aboard the USS Yorktown and worked on the flight deck at night, which he found very exciting. He attended DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago and completed a course in electronics. He retired from R.T.E. in Waukesha in 1999. He loved being out on the water fishing in his Boston Whaler and tending his vegetable garden.
Survivors include: sisters Margaret "Mitzi" (Ron) Schwantes of Watertown and Barbara (Chuck) James of Walworth; nieces Shannon James of Watertown, Dee Dee (Dave) Schwantes-Delkamp of Watertown and their Children Morgan (Sanni) Delkamp of Finland, Brady Delkamp and his daughter Lailani, Raegan Delkamp of Watertown, Robyn Schwantes (Rich Schmocher) and Rich's son Ben, nephew Andrew (Jess) Schwantes of Cambridge and their children Nolan, Easton and Ripken, Deb (Terry) Klecker-Mikulecky and their children Ally and McKenna, Kim (Tim) Klecker-Stachowiak and their daughter Hannah. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary E. Brady-Schwantes and Catherine Brady-Klecker; nephews Anthony G. Klecker and Paul Klecker, and niece Lissa Schwantes.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.