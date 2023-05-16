James L. Sterwald

December 7, 1942 - May 11, 2023 Gwinn, MI - James L. Sterwald, 80, of Gwinn, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at UP Health System-Marquette. He was born December 7, 1942, in Watertown, Wisconsin, a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Ebert) Sterwald and was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following graduation and served four years. He married Ruth Weisemann in July of 1964 at St Mark's Church in Watertown, and they had their daughter, Kelly. He married Regina L. (Olson) Trepanier on November 27, 1987 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ishpeming. Jim worked in sales at the Milwaukee Cheese Company in Milwaukee, WI and relocated to the Upper Peninsula to assist an affiliated company in 1979. There was no computer support, so orders were entered manually, and invoices for the out of town sales were collected at the Greyhound station daily. The company was acquired by Reinhart Food Service in 1985 and Jim became their Director of Sales and also served as General Manager. Jim had a passion for his customers and their business, and was with the company until his retirement in 2013.

He helped sponsor the founding members of the Chef's Club.