December 7, 1942 - May 11, 2023 Gwinn, MI - James L. Sterwald, 80, of Gwinn, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at UP Health System-Marquette. He was born December 7, 1942, in Watertown, Wisconsin, a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Ebert) Sterwald and was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following graduation and served four years. He married Ruth Weisemann in July of 1964 at St Mark's Church in Watertown, and they had their daughter, Kelly. He married Regina L. (Olson) Trepanier on November 27, 1987 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ishpeming. Jim worked in sales at the Milwaukee Cheese Company in Milwaukee, WI and relocated to the Upper Peninsula to assist an affiliated company in 1979. There was no computer support, so orders were entered manually, and invoices for the out of town sales were collected at the Greyhound station daily. The company was acquired by Reinhart Food Service in 1985 and Jim became their Director of Sales and also served as General Manager. Jim had a passion for his customers and their business, and was with the company until his retirement in 2013.
He helped sponsor the founding members of the Chef's Club.
Jim became an avid fisher man and trailered his bass boat to the local lakes.
He and Gina built a log home on the lake, and eventually a pontoon boat became more his speed, and they spent most summer evenings fishing together.
He was a master of the BBQ grill, and could tear up the dance floor.
He was a shark at cards and pool, but never seemed to strike it lucky at the Casino, even though he had fun trying.
He played in the Red Fox Run Couples Golf League with his wife.
Jim is survived by his wife, Regina L. (Olson/Trepanier) Sterwald of Gwinn; step-daughter, Dr. Natalie (Eric) Gray of Traverse City; grandchildren, Madelyn Trepanier, Lillian and Annabelle Gray; brother, Keith (Co Ellen) Sterwald of Watertown WI; nieces & nephews; and beloved dog, Ruby Alice. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly Sterwald; step-son, Jason Trepanier, and a brother, Larry Sterwald.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 12:00 to 3 pm at Canale-Gwinn Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Thorsen officiating. Military Honors will be provided. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service at the Up North Lodge's Event Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to UPAWS.