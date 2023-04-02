Watertown, WI - James J. Schleicher, 92, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at The View at Johnson Creek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, WI. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
James Joseph Schleicher was born on November 20, 1930, in Waukesha to Joseph and Mary (nee Waters). On May 3, 1952, he married Joan Wiley at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. They shared 59 years of marriage together.
James served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from November 1, 1951 - November 1, 1953, being discharged as a Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and Richwood VFW #7852.
He enjoyed playing softball in his younger years as well as bowling. He liked watching football, playing sheepshead, casino trips, and was known for being a handyman.
James worked for Wisconsin Electric for 38 years retiring in 1988 as a line crew foreman. After retiring he went back to work for Pieper Electric Inc. and Hooper Corporation.
He is survived by his four children: Michele Iserman of Taylors, SC, Tim (Diane) Schleicher of Sullivan, Daniel (Donna) Schleicher, Steve (Kathy) Schleicher both of Watertown; 12 grandchildren: Nick (Lisa) Schleicher, Mike Schleicher, Eric (Holly) Schleicher, Brian (Trinity) Schleicher, Kendra (Andrew) Ziarnik, Jonathon (Alexis) Schleicher, Korbin (Meredith) Iserman, Brett (Nicole) Iserman, Kayla (Tony) Reid, Jacob (Sydney) Schleicher, Joe Schleicher, Katie Schleicher; 20 great-grandchildren; special sister, Patricia Schleicher of Watertown; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wiley of Paducah, KY; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan on January 24, 2012; son Michael in infancy; great-grandson Stetson Ziarnik.
The family would like to thank the staff at The View and Rainbow Hospice, both of Johnson Creek, for the wonderful care they provided to James and a special thanks to Michael Schleicher for being an excellent caregiver and seeing to Grandpa's needs, especially when he wanted ice cream.
Finley will miss visiting you.
