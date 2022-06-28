June 26, 2022
Ixonia, WI - James H. Zindl "Jim" Age 83, of Ixonia. Born March 19, 1939. Passed Sunday, June 27, 2022.
Survived by the Love of his life, his wife Lynn (nee Schaich) 40 years. Sons Timothy (Kim) and Scott (Lori).Granddaughters Kaycee (Justin) Prellwitz, Nicole, Allison and Stephanie Zindl. Great granddaughter Stella June Prellwitz. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Arnold and Kathy Schaich. Nephew Travis (Jessica) Schaich. Niece Tracie (Ross) Halvorsen. Great niece Hailey Halvorsen. Great nephew Jason Schaich. Aunt-in-law Margie Metzger (Marge) and her family. Other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Stella (Nee Kopp) Zindl and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Arnold Schaich Sr. and Lorraine.
Visitation Saturday, July 2 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church W4661 County MM Lebanon from 12 noon until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM with Rev. Douglas Bergelin and Rev. Peter Bender officiating.
Jim was the second generation of Oak Ridge Pheasant Ranch purchasing from his dad and mom. When asked how he got into the business his comment was "I was born into it." Jim's pheasant journey started in Menomonee Falls and then continued in Sussex after Jim graduated from high school where the business continued to flourish. Jim and Lynn operated Oak Ridge until 2001 when he was very proud to sell to his son Tim and wife Kim as they are third generation Zindl's to operate Oak Ridge in Watertown. His heart and soul never left the pheasant business.
Jim was a Menomonee Falls High School Class of 1957 graduate, 50 year member of Sussex and Ixonia Lions, serving as President, on the Board of Directors and received the Melvin Jones Award. Member of North American Gamebird Association since 1962, serving as President, Board of Directors and recognized in 2001 with the "Person of the Year" award. Past President of the Wisconsin Game Preserve Association. Life member of Safari Club International. On the Town of Lisbon Plan Commission for 27 years. Menomonee Falls High School Wall of Recognition Inductee 2014. Former member of Peace Lutheran in Sussex.
Jim's passion was for the outdoors as his travels took him to hunt and fish around the world as he loved to show off his exclusive mounts in his trophy rooms.
The family would like to extend a thank you for Jim's care to Shorehaven, Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Hospice. Memorials to St. Peter's of Lebanon, Peace Lutheran Academy of Sussex or the Menomonee Falls Scholarship and Educational Foundation.
To livestream the service go to https://www.facebook.com/st.peterslebanon