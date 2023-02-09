James Gronowski
December 5, 1947 - February 6, 2023

Mayville, WI - James (Jim) Gronowski, 75, died Monday February 6th, 2023 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison WI. He was born in Milwaukee on December 5th, 1947, the son of the late Edward and Miriam (Witzlsteiner) Gronowski. Jim graduated from Wauwatosa West High School and played football on the 1965 Suburban Conference Championship team.

