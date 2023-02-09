James Edward "Jim" Schultz

Jefferson, WI - JAMES EDWARD SCHULTZ, age 82 passed away February 7, 2023.
He was born April 19, 1940 at Edgerton Hospital to Ernest and Gladys (Stubbe) Schultz. He grew up in Edgerton with five brothers and three sisters. He graduated from Edgerton High School where he lettered in wrestling, football and golf. He enjoyed twenty years of retirement from Stoppenbach's after 30 years of service. Jim was in his comfort zone when in the woods, enjoying deer hunting season for sixty-five seasons; first with his brothers, then with his son, and finally with grandsons. He loved traveling with family and friends. He'd tell stories of places he visited to anyone who would listen. Jim had a special place in his heart for his children and grandsons. He enjoyed attending their activities. As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, he served in various capacities with Pioneer Campouts as a favorite.
Jim is survived by his wife JoAnn of sixty years; daughter Pam (Dan) Sullivan of Watertown; son Paul (Rachel) Schultz of Jefferson; grandsons Ryan and Noah Schultz; siblings Carl (Judy) Schultz, David (Cindy) Schultz, Thomas (Barbara) Schultz, Janet (LaVern) Paulson and Marilyn (Fran) Strickert all of Edgerton.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Rosie (Dan) Gehre, Ardell (Sandy) Schultz and Robert Schultz.
Christian funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until time of service.
The family would like to especially thank Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion toward Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.