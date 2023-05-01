James E. Frey

November 12, 1954 - April 27, 2023
Johnson Creek, WI - James "Frenchy" Erich Frey, 68, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Johnson Creek, WI - James "Frenchy" Erich Frey, 68, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Joseph Fricke officiating. Innichement will follow at the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family, church, or to the Johnson Creek American Legion Post # 305. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HafemeisterFH.com.
James was born on November 12, 1954, to Arlene and Elmer Frey in Edgerton, WI. He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1972.
James worked at Crepaco APV for 20 years then worked and retired from Kusel Equipment after 17 years.
He married Cheryl Vogel on May 15, 1982. They raised four children, the joys of his life; he loved being their father. He never missed one sporting event. Jim loved his motorcycle and his many dear friends whom he enjoyed breakfast with. He always dreamt of someday having a classic car and a cabin in the woods!
James is survived by his wife Cheryl Frey; his children: Erich (Donna) Frey of Maple Grove, MN, Nicole (Nick) Caminata of Janesville, Kimberly (Reggie) Trimborn of Johnson Creek, Jake Frey of Johnson Creek; grandchildren: Parker and Maddie Frey, Nico, Jack, Eliana and Wyatt Caminata, and Hayden Trimborn; brothers: Terry (Deb) Frey, Dick Frey, Randy (Tammy) Frey, Jeff (Julie) Frey, Tim (Jackie) Frey, Chad (Cheryl) Frey; sister, Rhonda (Gordon) Butzine; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and Elmer.
