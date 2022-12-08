Watertown, WI - James Dean Hoppe, 62 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown.
Jim was born July 23, 1960, in Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Lucille (Schwartz) Hoppe. On July 27, 1991, he married Annette Meyer at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Watertown. Jim was a life-time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Watertown where he faithfully ushered the 9:00 AM service every Sunday. He loved the outdoors, and went camping with his family and close friends during the summers. Jim was an avid car enthusiast, especially classic cars and old motorcycles, and he enjoyed working on them or just being around them. One of his favorite things in life was motorcycles and he loved to be on them as often as possible. Jim took his family on long rides and also had many friends that he enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with. He was also a long-time member of ABATE. He was a good friend to all those he knew, and was always willing to help others when they needed it. Jim really loved old westerns and always wanted to be a cowboy. He could be found in a cowboy hat and boots. Jim was a wonderful friend, husband, and father, and he will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Jim is survived by: his wife Annette Hoppe; children James Hoppe Jr., Peter Hoppe and Andrea (Cody) Behling; siblings Cheryl (Larry) Visgar, Nancy (Jim) Tackes, and Charles Hoppe. Jim is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lucille Hoppe and great-grandparents Arnold and Neltha (Tesch) Schwartz.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
