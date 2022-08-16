James D. Nowatzki

Watertown, WI - James D (Jim) Nowatzki was born February 23, 1929, in Watertown, WI, the son of Bernhard and Dorothy (Biefeld) Nowatzki. He was a 1947 graduate of Watertown HS where he was a musician, playing the trumpet and French horn. He was a speed skater for the Watertown Skating Club, racing in events across the Midwest and trying out for the 1948 Olympic Team.
He attended UW-Milwaukee and was invited to the Woolworth Company management training program. He enlisted in the Milwaukee US Navy Reserve, qualifying for submarine duty for 3 summers at New London, CT. He was drafted into the US Army in 1950, serving with the 330th Field Artillery Battalion at Camp McCoy and New Ulm, Germany and was honorably discharged as Battallion Sargeant Major. Jim married Rosemary Wendland in May of 1951.
Jim then managed Woolworth stores throughout the Midwest. In 1963 he was hired by City Products working as regional manager with Ben Franklin Stores of Des Plaines, IL, promoted to the positions of Field Merchandise Coordinator, Assistant Operations Manager and Assistant to the President. In 1973 he went to McCrory Stores, a national variety store company, as Vice President of Merchandise in Paramus, NJ. In 1974 he was promoted to the position of southeastern division President in Stone Mountain, GA.
In 1979, Jim became President of White Drug Enterprises in Jamestown, ND. In 1981, he married Awanda Westphal. He was on the Board of Directors of Drug Systems, Inc, and was active in the National Association of Chain Drug Stores. He retired in 1985.
Jim and Awanda purchased Matt's Office Supply Store in 1985 in downtown Jamestown. Jim was the manager and Awanda was the bookkeeper. In 1990, they changed their name to Officeland, and in 1998 purchased and remodeled the Officeland Executive Suites building.
Jim was very active in the community, serving as the Chairman of the Board of the Anne Carlson School from 1985 to 1994. Jim served as Secretary of the Rennaissance Zone Program by the Jamestown City Council. He served in this capacity from 2001 until 2005. Jim was chairman of the Stutsman County Advisory Committee in 2002, which recommended and wrote the Stutsman County Home Rule Charter. He co-chaired the Stutsman County Road Study Committee in 2006. He was also active in the Chamber of Commerce, Jamestown Downtown Association, Eagles, Lions, Elks and various committees at his church. Jim retired in 2011and returned to his birthplace, Watertown, WI, and Three Pillars, Dousman, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernie and Dorothy, brothers Don (Jean), Richard (Aleta), sister Carol, wife Awanda and son David Nowatzki. He is survived by sister Karen (Leary), daughter Dawn (Chandler, AZ), son Derek (Amy), stepsons Kevin (Kristin) and Eric (Tricia) Westphal. He has seven grandchildren, Christian, Andrew and Jenna Nowatzki of Mableton, GA; Kamren and Kyralee Westphal (Cedarburg, WI); and Tara and Eva Westphal (Dublin, Ireland).
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 19,2022 at 11 am at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 East Main Street, Watertown, WI, 53094. The family will receive friends at 10 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Friends of the Library (Jamestown, ND) which was established by Awanda Nowatzki. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hafemeisterfh.com