Hustisford, WI - James D. Backhaus, 60, passed away Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at his home in Hustisford, WI.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
James David Backhaus was born February 25, 1962, in Watertown, WI, son of David and Barbara Backhaus of Watertown, WI. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1980. James married Kim Dolan on June 26, 2010, at Oak Ridge Camp in Palmyra, WI.
James worked for Trade Tech Inc, retiring in 2018. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for stock car racing. He worked with Charlie Doerr, Jerry Eckhardt, Matt Kenseth, and Randy Schuller as a crew chief. James was an avid Packer fan and an amazing cook. He loved and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.
James is survived by his wife, Kim M. Dolan-Backhaus; son, Travis Backhaus; parents, David and Barbara Backhaus; brother, Mark Backhaus; sister-in-law, Heather Backhaus; three stepchildren, Austin (Erin) Nicholls, Ashley (Ryan Nyhus) Nicholls-Nyhus, Nicole Nicholls, four grandchildren, Morgan Schuller, Caidence & Wesley Nyhus, Delilah Nicholls; two cousins, Kim & Rick Kayser, and his two sweet pups, Fiona and Frannie.
James is preceded in death by daughter, Christina, and mother- and father-in-law, John and Shelia Dolan.
