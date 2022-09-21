James Benson "Jim" Coats

Chattenooga, TN - James Benson Coats, 63, of Chattanooga, TN, was called home on June 17, 2022. James was born December 20, 1958, the second of six siblings, to loving parents, Marilou B. Coats and Fred H. Coats Jr. A loving and devoted family, they lived in Chattanooga, TN. When James was 18, he moved to Texas where he met the love of his life and future bride, Sylvia "Bonnie" Y. Ortega and started their lives together. James worked at Sledd's plant nursery where he learned much about botanical care and more. After James and Sylvia had their daughter and son they moved back to Chattanooga, TN to be close to family and friends. After settling in TN, James went to work at C&D Marble and College Dale Case Works, learning much about carpentry and putting it to good use in life by making many things for friends and family for home and enjoyment. Often called "Jim" or "Jimbo" by friends, he loved music and fishing, but most of all good times and laughs with all those around him. He will be greatly missed!
James is survived by wife, Sylvia "Bonnie" Ortega Coats; daughter, Cyndi Coats; son, Christopher Coats; sister, Cyndy Workman; brothers, William Coats, Steven Coats, Jasper Coats; grandchildren, Gavin, Emma Kate, Hailey, Noah, Katie, Silas; sister-in-law, Carol (Chad) Jones; brothers-in-law, James (Jennie) Ortega, Robert Ortega, and Bruce (Donna) Ortega, all of Wisconsin.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Marilou and Fred H. Coats Jr.; brother, Fred Joseph Coats; and brother-in-law, Ronald Ortega. May they all find peace together on their next path.
A celebration of life is to be held on Saturday, September 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home in Chattanooga, TN.
