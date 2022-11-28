James Anthony "Jim" Surdick

November 25, 1950 - November 25, 2022

Crystal Lake, IL - James Surdick, Crystal Lake, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 72, on November 25, 2022. He was born in Watertown, WI to John and Mabel (nee Budewitz) Surdick on November 25, 1950.

