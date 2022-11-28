James Anthony "Jim" Surdick

Crystal Lake, IL - James Surdick, Crystal Lake, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 72, on November 25, 2022. He was born in Watertown, WI to John and Mabel (nee Budewitz) Surdick on November 25, 1950.
Jim married the former Joyce Altenburg on April 18, 1970, at Chapel of St. Michael the Arch Angel in Millington, TN. After high school, Jim joined the Navy and served for four years. He was employed in the retail business for over 25 years.
Jim found his true calling as a Social Worker at Fair Oaks Health Care Center. There he was not only an advocate for his residents, but he was a reliable source of joy and laughter for coworkers, families, and visitors.
In his in younger years, he found joy in running marathons and ultra-marathons including the Ice Age. In his later years, his true joy was his grandchildren. Jim had a way of making strangers feel welcome and always aiming his focus towards the positive. He will be so very missed.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Joyce Surdick (nee Altenburg); his children, Dr. James (Kris Sullivan) Surdick Jr., Dr. Jill (Jeff) Lubansky, Brad (Tanya) Surdick, Courtney (Joseph) Smith; his grandchildren, Shylah "Bird" Smith, Kai and Dex Surdick, Zoe and Wren Lubansky; his brothers and sisters, Dr. Jack (Dorothy) Surdick, Susan (Marcos) Avila, Jean (Kevin) Bergdoll, Joan (Don) Sellnow, Tom (Renee) Surdick, Howie Surdick, Lori Carter, Barbie (Mark) Harris, Bill (Kelly) Surdick; and his beloved nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and their spouses.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother-in-law, John Carter.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, November 30, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Mass will be on Thursday, December 1 at 10am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.