Watertown, WI - James A. "Jim" Zastrow, 72 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Jim was born July 29, 1950, in Watertown, the son of Herbert and Viola (Groehler) Zastrow. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. On August 19, 1972, Jim married Mary Smith at St. Bernard's and the couple was blessed with 2 sons of whom Jim was so proud. Mary and Jim recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim was a life-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and his faith was an important part of his life. For over 35 years, he worked at Crepaco in Lake Mills and later spent 10 years at the Walmart in Watertown. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys. Jim fittingly died on a bright harvest moon, as he loved going to the Amish to see their fresh produce and coming home to can his treasures. Family was the center of Jim's life, and he spent as much time with them as he could. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Jim is survived by: his wife Mary Zastrow; sons Jonathan (Tammy) Zastrow and Bradley Zastrow; siblings Grace (Frank) Borchardt, Larry Zastrow, Bonnie (Dave) Peirick, and Shirley Schlesner; and his best buddy Bandit. Jim is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Steve Zastrow and Harvey Zastrow, and nephew Chad Zastrow.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church of Watertown. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit ww.pn-fh.com
