Watertown, WI - James A. "Jim" Tackes, 59 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his home.
Jim was born December 13, 1963, in Milwaukee, the son of Gordon and Patsy (Catterton) Tackes. On September 10, 1983, he married Nancy Hoppe at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown. James worked as a Journeyman electrician for Pieper Power. He was a jack of all trades, and was always willing to lend a hand and help out anyone in need. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed hunting, auctions, and swap meets. Above all else, Jim cherished time spent with his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Jim is survived by: his wife Nancy Tackes; children Michelle "Shelly" Tackes, Jessica Digby-Young, Stephanie Tackes, and Matthew Tackes; grandchildren Aubrianna, Katrina, and Adaya; sisters Janice Neal and Joanne Tackes. Jim is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church of Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
