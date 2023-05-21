James A. "Jim" Pirkel

February 18, 1943 - May 18, 2023
Watertown, WI - James "Jim" A. Pirkel, 80, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Watertown Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments.
Funeral services to honor Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, with Reverend Dr. Young Tae Lee officiating. Prior to the service, relatives and friends may visit the church starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown or the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Society is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
James Arthur Pirkel was born on February 18, 1943, in Watertown, Wisconsin, to his parents Francis and Adela (Wendt) Pirkel. He grew up in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. After completing his education, Jim pursued his passion for baseball and signed with the Milwaukee Braves.
On October 5, 1963, Jim married Michele "Mitch" Lewandowski. They were blessed with two children, Lori and Lance.
During his professional career, Jim worked at Veldhuizen, All City, and Tri-County Vending. In his leisure time, Jim enjoyed playing for the Watertown Cardinals and participating in various softball teams. He was also actively involved in officiating high school football games and umpiring baseball and fastpitch, sharing his knowledge and passion for the games.
Hunting and fishing were among his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers, and Packer games.
Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mitch. He is also survived by his loving daughter, Lori (Randy) Wegner, and his granddaughters, Kendall (Michael) Huebner and Molly (Brandon) Butler. Jim took pride in his role as a great-grandfather to Peyton Huebner, Braxton Huebner, Easton Butler, and Corbin Butler. His siblings, Jane (Bob) Raether, Judy (Matt) Atkinson, and Jeff Pirkel, as well as his sister-in-law, Caryl Peters, and brothers-in-law, Byron (Kathy) Foster and Tom Foti.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Lance Pirkel. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Adela Pirkel, his sister, Janice Foti, his brother-in-law, Jerry Peters, and his in-laws, Erma and Raymond Lewandowski.
