Irmgard M. (Oestreich) Krueger
Buy Now

March 25, 1938 - April 8, 2023

Watertown, WI - Irmgard Krueger passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. She was born March 25, 1938, to Reno and Helen (nee Niemann) Oestreich. On April 17, 1982, she married Donald Krueger. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Irmgard Krueger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.