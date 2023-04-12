Irmgard M. (Oestreich) Krueger

Watertown, WI - Irmgard Krueger passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. She was born March 25, 1938, to Reno and Helen (nee Niemann) Oestreich. On April 17, 1982, she married Donald Krueger. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2020.
Irmgard was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and attended St. John's Lutheran School, graduating as salutatorian of her class. She went to Watertown High School, graduating in 1956. Irmgard taught Sunday School for 20 years and was a member of St. John's mixed choir for 60+ years. She received the State 4-H Key Award as a member of the Watertown 4-H Club. She enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Watertown Country Club, playing sheepshead, sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, and bowling. Irmgard was a huge Brewers fan.
Irmgard started work through the Watertown High School work program for G.B. Lewis Co. in sales as a secretary, and after 45 years retired as Executive Secretary for Orbis Corp. (originally LEWISystems) in Oconomowoc, WI.
Irmgard was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents, sisters, Lucille Lau, Eunice Reals, Rosalee Torkelson, Ruth Oestreich, Ardell Oestreich; brothers, Robert and Adelbert Oestreich; and three brothers in infancy.
Survivors include sisters-in-law, Shirley Oestreich and Patricia DeSmidt; nephews, Daniel (Jennifer) Torkelson, Steve Lau, Philip Lau, David Lau, Dale Oestreich, and Paul Oestreich; nieces, Ruth Bischoff and Rhonda Reals.
A special thank you to Craig (Betsy) Wilson, Guy (Ann) Wilson, Judy Wilson, Joy (Stuart) Geenen, and Jay (Kathy) Wilson who were so supportive and caring, especially during her illness.
The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Johnson Creek UW Cancer Center, Watertown Memorial Hospital, and Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek for their care for Irmgard in her final days.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
