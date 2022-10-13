Irene E (Schneiderwent) Reichert
September 15, 1936 - October 5, 2022 Jefferson, WI - Irene E Reichert, 86, of Jefferson passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, October 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Irene was born in Marshfield, WI on Sept 15, 1936, the fourth of five children to William and Louise(Heinrich) Schneiderwent. On Jan. 12, 1957, Irene married Marvin Reichert at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson.

