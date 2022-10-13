Irene E (Schneiderwent) Reichert

September 15, 1936 - October 5, 2022 Jefferson, WI - Irene E Reichert, 86, of Jefferson passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, October 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Irene was born in Marshfield, WI on Sept 15, 1936, the fourth of five children to William and Louise(Heinrich) Schneiderwent. On Jan. 12, 1957, Irene married Marvin Reichert at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Irene drove school bus for Double Three Transportation for many years. She was an avid bowler, which she received many trophies for. Irene especially loved spending time with family and friends. After her retirement, Irene spent a lot of time helping others, playing cards (especially sheepshead) and bingo, canning, making caramel corn for all of her family at Christmas, and testing her luck at the casinos. However, spending time with her family was always her most favorite thing to do. Irene will be deeply missed by all of them.
Surviving are her eight children, Dean (Lyann) Reichert of Watertown, Diane Wilde of Nevada, Bradley Reichert, Kay Reichert and Tracy (Debra) Reichert , all of Fort Atkinson, Brian Reichert of Jefferson, Lisa (Ken) Giessel of Shawano and Darren (Brittany) Reichert of Luck, WI; special family member Sally Kutz of Fort Atkinson; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Hilda Petrick of Jefferson and Joyce (Calvin) Patzer of Turtle Lake; and many other relatives and friends.
Irene was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Marvin Schneiderwent and Carl Schneiderwent; and grandson Matthew Hommen.
Due to the current covid climate, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
