Watertown, WI - Herman Bruce Kasten, 83, was welcomed into God's loving embrace on October 14, 2022. Bruce was born July 15, 1939 to Herman L. and Esther (Klug) Kasten. Following his graduation from Watertown High School, he served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960. Bruce married Dorothy Ruth Nass on November 11, 1979.
He began his long banking career at the Bank of Watertown (M&I Bank) and retired from Ixonia State Bank. Bruce was well known for his presence in the Watertown community. He was one of the founding committee members of the annual Riverfest celebration and served as treasurer of the festival for many years. He was treasurer of the Watertown Area Community Foundation for many years. Bruce was very active in bowling leagues and was inducted into the Watertown Bowling Hall of Fame. He found joy in crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, raising a pint and building Lego houses with his grandchildren.
Bruce is survived by his wife Dorothy, son Andrew (Sheri), son-in-law John (Donna) Ross, grandchildren Michael Ross, Shelby Ross, Amanda (Grahm) Schneider, Ashleigh Kasten and great- granddaughter Gwendalyn Schneider. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Ann Kasten, brothers-in-law Bill (Joyce) Nass and Lester (Doris) Nass. He was a favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Florence Kasten, daughter Linda Ross, brother Fred and sister-in-law Helen (Stan) Meyer.
Bruce was a life long member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at St. John's Church on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's stained glass restoration fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may left at HafemeisterFH.com.
