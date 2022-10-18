Herman Bruce Kasten

July 15, 1939 - October 14, 2022

Watertown, WI - Herman Bruce Kasten, 83, was welcomed into God's loving embrace on October 14, 2022. Bruce was born July 15, 1939 to Herman L. and Esther (Klug) Kasten. Following his graduation from Watertown High School, he served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960. Bruce married Dorothy Ruth Nass on November 11, 1979.

