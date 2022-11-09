Herbert "Herb" Vogel Jr.
November 19, 1935 - November 8, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Herbert "Herb" Vogel Jr., 86, of Watertown passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022 at Heritage Homes. Herbert John Fred Vogel was born on November 19, 1935 in Farmington, Wisconsin, the son of Herbert and Alma (Keeser) Vogel. He was a 1954 graduate of Johnson Creek High School. He served in the Army National Guard 32nd Division out of Jefferson, Wis. He was also a member of the Johnson Creek Fire Dept. for 19 years.

