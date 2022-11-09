Sun Prairie, WI - Herbert "Herb" Vogel Jr., 86, of Watertown passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022 at Heritage Homes. Herbert John Fred Vogel was born on November 19, 1935 in Farmington, Wisconsin, the son of Herbert and Alma (Keeser) Vogel. He was a 1954 graduate of Johnson Creek High School. He served in the Army National Guard 32nd Division out of Jefferson, Wis. He was also a member of the Johnson Creek Fire Dept. for 19 years.
Herbert married Virginia Stark on July 24, 1954. He was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church of Farmington. He worked for Schweiger's before moving on to work at Jones Dairy Farm for 28 years. Herbert built his own house in Hancock, where he started S&V Tree Farm growing Christmas Trees. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Herb loved his time outdoors.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Virginia of Watertown. Children: Susan (Laurel) Summers, Debra (Terry) Balding, Cheryl (Jim) Frey and Kurt (Joan) Vogel. Grandchildren: Ryan (Sarah) Balding, Shaun (Liz) Balding, Joshua Summers, Anjali (Matt Holeb) Summers, Erich (Donna) Frey, Nicole (Nick) Caminata, Kimberly (Reggie) Trimborn and Jake Frey. Great-Grandchildren: Elliana Balding, Isaiah Balding, Parker Frey, Maddie Frey, Nico Caminata, Jack Caminata, Eliana Caminata, Wyatt Caminata, Hayden Trimborn. Sisters: Sharon (Les) Kloss, Barbara (Jim) Kuehn and Brother: Tom (Karen) Vogel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elaine Zastrow and Mary Strese. Granddaughters: Heather and April Summers. Great-Grandsons: Wyatt and Jeremiah Balding.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church of Farmington at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Joseph Fricke officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. The family extends its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Heritage Homes and Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care during Herbert's final days.
If desired, Memorials would be appreciated to: Lakeside Lutheran or Farmington Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and cremation service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
