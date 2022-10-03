Watertown, WI - Helen Marie Waller died peacefully of natural causes at age 91 on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home.
Helen was born at home in East Bristol, WI to Edwin and Frances Klein on November 10, 1930. After schooling in East Bristol, Helen moved to Sun Prairie where she met and married Gerald G. Waller in February 1952. Helen & G.G. moved to Watertown in 1956 to work and raise their children. Helen worked in the dining room at Sacred Heart Academy until it closed in 1968, then worked for 20+ years at Pagel's/Olde World Bakery. She ended her working career at the Watertown Daily Times circulation department. After G.G. passed away, Helen also managed the family business Tri-County Engravers.
Helen was an active volunteer for many years at Marquardt Manor and the Watertown Senior Center. She was also an active member of St. Bernard's church, various clubs and organizations. Helen enjoyed travel, bingo, gardening, and playing cards.
Helen is survived by a step-son William (Judy) Waller of Lake Forest, IL, a son Steve (Ann) Waller of Albuquerque, NM, and a daughter Ann (Rod Dickens) of Madison, WI, along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Charles Klein of Madison, and three sisters Irene Morschauser of Deerfield, Vera (Jim) Atteln of Sun Prairie, and Alice Buechner of Madison, plus many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a step-daughter Suzanne Yeknik of Phoenix, AZ, a step-grandson, two brothers and two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding. Friends and acquaintances may pay their respects at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts on Helen's behalf may be made to Waunakee Manor Nursing Home or Agrace Hospice of Madison.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
