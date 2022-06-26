Helen L. (Groth) Birsching

Watertown, WI - Helen L. Birsching, 90, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Professor William Birsching Memorial Scholarship. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Helen Lillie Groth was born on January 15, 1932, at her home in Milwaukee, the daughter of August and Lydia (nee Jesse) Groth. She graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1950. Then, she went to Dr. Martin Luther College, earning a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Helen married William "Bill" Birsching on June 24, 1956, at St. Marcus Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. After graduating, she taught for several years before becoming a mother. Later in life, she became a nurse's assistant. Helen then became a librarian at Northwestern College in Watertown and followed the move to Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. She volunteered to help with the WELS Prison Ministries. Helen was an avid reader and wonderful cook. She was a faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Helen is survived by three sons: Mark Birsching of San Jose, CA, Paul Birsching of Oshkosh, WI, and John Birsching of Watertown, WI; a brother, Walter (Mary) Groth; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Anne Birsching; a sister, Evelyn (Carl) Buege; a brother, Herbert (Jean) Groth; and two siblings in infancy.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Birsching as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.