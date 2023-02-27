Hazel M. (Krause) Mueller

January 19, 1934 - February 23, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Hazel M. Mueller, 89, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brook Gardens Place in Lake Mills surrounded by family. Hazel was a grand lady and truly one of a kind. She always found a way to have a good time even while working multiple jobs and raising a family full of boys. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.

