Hazel G. (Ninmann) Kuepfer

March 16, 1936 - October 9, 2022 La Crosse, WI - Hazel G. Kuepfer, 86, of La Crosse, formerly of Hustisford, WI, passed away of cancer on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Havenwood of Onalaska. She was born on March 16, 1936 in Clyman, WI, the 12th of 16 children, to Paul and Mabel (Kaul) Ninmann. Hazel was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman and graduated from Hustisford High School in May, 1954.

On July 3, 1954 Hazel married the love of her life, Wayne Kuepfer. Wayne and Hazel loved polka music and spent many weekends attending polka dances. In 1968 the family moved to La Crosse. Hazel worked at the former La Crosse News Agency until it closed and retired in 2000 from the Hampton Inn after 12 years. She was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

