Hazel F. Ward
August 6, 1934 - August 31, 2022

Marshall, WI - Hazel F. Ward, 88, of Marshall, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Inpatient Unit in Madison with her family by her side.

