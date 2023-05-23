Harriet L. (Eikland) Behm
October 18, 1932 - May 20, 2023

Watertown, WI - Harriet L. Behm, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.

