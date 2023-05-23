Harriet L. (Eikland) Behm

Watertown, WI - Harriet L. Behm, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Brett Brauer officiating. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Harriet Louise Eikland was born on October 18, 1932 to Henry E. and Viola A. (Smith) Eikland. On September 15, 1956 she married Harland "Butch" Behm. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1986.
She enjoyed spending time with her sister as well as going on trips with her children and grandchild.
She is survived by her children: Darlene (Randy) Schultz and Debra (Jim DePover) Ferderer all of Watertown; granddaughter, Cari Anne (Jeffrey Bintzler) Schultz; sister, Emilie "Meme" Boehm; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; son, DuWayne Behm on January 17, 2009; son-in-law, Wes Ferderer on September 20, 1996; brothers: Harold "Pic" Eikland and Roger Eikland; sisters-in-law: Pat Eikland and Harriet Eikland; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Boehm; brothers and sisters-in-law: Laverne (Lucille) Behm, Lawrence (Meta) Behm, Charlie (Dorothy) Behm, Kenneth Behm; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Hillside Manor and Heritage Homes for the wonderful care of our mother and grandmother.
To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Behm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.