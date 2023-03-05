July 27, 1931 - February 27, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Harold Herbert Bowman, 91, of Lake Mills, died on Monday, February 27, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
July 27, 1931 - February 27, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Harold Herbert Bowman, 91, of Lake Mills, died on Monday, February 27, 2023.
He was born on July 27, 1931 in Richwood, WI to William and Edna (Hoppe) Bowman.
He was baptized on August 23, 1931 at St. Mark's church in Richwood. He attended school in Watertown at St. Johns church.
Harold worked on various farms - including for Herbert Hoppe and Art Hoeffer. He also worked for Clyman Canning Factory and at the Milford Feed Mill. Harold worked for the Wisconsin Department of Dairy Science for 36 years.
Harold met June Strasburg at Town and Country Days in Lake Mills. They were married June 30, 1953 and settled in Lake Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; son, Michael; brothers Edward and Norman Bowman; step-father, Walter Kube; and baby sister Doris Kube.
He is survived by sisters Ruth (Rodney) Uttech, Millie (Delmar) Gauerke; grandchildren Mickey (Jessica) Bowman, and Luke (Amanda) Bowman; great-grandchildren Louis, Ryker, and Isla; daughter-in-law Sandra Bowman; aunt Mary Hoppe; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. at the church until the time of services.
Burial will be at the St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial can be made out to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and designated to the proposed Early Learning Center.
Special thanks to the ministers from St. Paul who visited and gave Harold communion. Also to the staff at Brook Gardens for the care they provided for almost 4 years - especially Sadi, Patrick, and Jaye. Also, to Heartland Promedica hospice staff who visited regularly and cared for him and supported his family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.