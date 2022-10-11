Harold E. "Pinney" Dittmann

October 11, 1934 - October 10, 2022

Watertown, WI - Harold "Pinney" E. Dittmann, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 one day before his 88th birthday..

