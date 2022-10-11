Harold E. "Pinney" Dittmann

Watertown, WI - Harold "Pinney" E. Dittmann, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 one day before his 88th birthday..
Harold Ernst Dittmann was born on October 11, 1934 to George and Helen (Meyer) Dittmann in Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School with the class of 1952. On May 14, 1960 he married Barbara Jurick, the neighbor girl, at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown. Barbara preceded him in death on November 6, 2014.
Pinney was a great lover of many sports. In high school he participated in basketball and baseball. He was the Watertown city tennis champion. In his youth he played baseball for the Watertown Cardinals and a variety of other area teams. Pinney also played semi-pro hockey for the Wagon Wheel Cardinals out of Rockton, IL and the Green Bay Bobcats, where he met Paul Hornung and other notable Packer players of the day.
Pinney was a bricklayer/mason his entire life. He was a lifetime member of the Watertown Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen and served as President for many years. Pinney's artwork (a "copper penny" placed in mortar) can be found throughout the community in many homes, including his childrens. He was a hard worker, good provider and would help anyone in need.
Pinney enjoyed the outdoors, especially ice skating in Watertown on the Rock River in his youth, Moose hunting in Canada and deer hunting in Park Falls. He loved the New York Yankees, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline and Cadillacs (wrecked a few of those), and beef chop suey from the Blew Inn. His greatest love was for his wife Barbara, his family and Jesus Christ his Savior.
He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Pinney leaves behind family and friends with many memories and stories to tell.
He is survived by his children, all of Watertown; Joe (Cory) Dittmann and their children Laira (fiance' John Bell) and Mason; Mike (Julie) Dittmann and their children, Kayla and Kelsey; Pat Dittmann; Sue (Gary) Will and their children, Hunter, and Sam; one very special great-grandchild Brooklynn, as well as other relatives and friends.
Pinney was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Barbara, and his seven siblings: William Dittmann, Arthur Dittmann, Clarence Dittmann, Esther Lewis, Marion King, George Dittmann, John Dittmann.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown- 304 North Sixth Street. A funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett officiating. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon following the service. Burial will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
