Harold A. Hachtel

July 23, 1941 - November 27, 2022
Helenville, WI - Harold Andres Hachtel, 81 of Helenville passed away November 27, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 23, 1941 in Oconomowoc, WI, the son of Andres and Frieda (Werner) Hachtel. Harold graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959. He married Malinda Kiesling on October 12, 1963 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. The couple had 5 children and lived in Helenville on the family homestead founded in 1846 where they farmed and raised horses. He grew up on a dairy farm, worked as a milk hauler from 1959-1962 and as an assembly line worker at General Motors in Janesville, retiring after 30 years in 1994. Harold continued to farm in retirement and later divorced. Harold was a devoted neighbor to his community, enjoyed a good fish fry, polka music, and garage time with the guys.
Harold is survived by: his former wife Malinda Hachtel of Fort Atkinson; children Lorie (George) Peterson of Onalaska, Marsha (Tim) Graffin of Edgerton, Michael (Tami) Hachtel of Collinsville TX, Mary Jo (Brian) Mattke of Helenville; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Karen (Ellward) Kuehl of Watertown, Duane (Linda) Hachtel of Hartland, Sally (James) Soto of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter LeAnn.
Memorials in Harold's honor may be directed to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church N4656 S. Helenville Rd, Helenville with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. He will be buried at St. Luke Cemetery in Rome following the service.
