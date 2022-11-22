Watertown, WI - Guy R. Schmidt, 73 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Accentcare Hospice in Oak Creek.
Guy was born August 16, 1949, in Watertown, WI, the son of Robert and Carol (King) Schmidt. He grew up in the area and attended Watertown High School. Guy enlisted in the U.S. Army right out of high school and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. In April of 2005, Guy married Pamela Buss and the two shared many happy years together until her death in 2018. In his free time, he enjoyed building things, watching NASCAR and Packer games, and cooking out. Guy loved to take his pontoon boat out on Rock Lake with his family. He was a smart and witty man who loved to tell stories and make people laugh. A hard worker, Guy got his first job at 7 years old on a paper route and continued to work at various places throughout his life, including driving truck for over 20 years. He was a stubborn man who took care of those he cared about, even if he gave them a hard time about doing it. There was nothing Guy wouldn't do for his loved ones, and he will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Guy is survived by: his step-children Chad Buss and Brandon Buss; grandchildren Destiny (Chase Cranfield) Buss, Alex Prieve, Briannah Rhadans, and Cylis Buss; great-granddaughter Harmony Cranfield; and sister Gaye Schmidt. Guy is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Guy is preceded in death by his parents, wife Pam, and brother Jeff Schmidt.
A friends and family gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown, concluding with prayers by Rev. Ray Bezanson.
The Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
