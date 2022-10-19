Watertown, WI - Grace Bentzin, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, at Marquardt Park Terrace Assisted Living Home in Watertown. Grace was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on January 6, 1931, to Oscar E. and Esther J. (Schultz) Flath and graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She went on to study music performance, earning her B.A. degree at Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA in 1952 and University of Wisconsin- Madison Master of Music in 1958. She shared her musical gifts with many people through the years, teaching student musicians in studio and conservatory and serving as an organist, pianist, singer, and choir director for many years at Watertown Moravian Church. Grace also enjoyed serving on the board of Euterpe Music Club of Watertown, promoting music performances, music camps and youth scholarships.
Grace married Scott L. Bentzin on September 5, 1959, at Watertown Moravian Church. They moved to Chicago and Wheaton, IL where Grace worked as a legal and administrative assistant. Grace and Scott loved adventure with many travels in various countries. They also owned and operated Edgewood Resort as a summer retreat in Door County for a few years. Scott preceded her in death on February 13, 1983.
Grace returned to retire in Watertown, near her mother and family. She loved serving in the community at the Dodge County Meal site, meals on wheels, and Marquardt Chapel volunteer organist. Grace was an avid reader, traveler, and loved to golf. She also enjoyed time with friends at Watertown Senior Center.
Grace wrote this in her life faith testimony: "Life doesn't require a dramatic action for us to recognize the work of the Lord. He doesn't wait until we hit bottom to rescue us before He calls to us and says, 'Take My Hand'. I am thankful that I have had an ongoing relationship with my Savior, and can say that I have witnessed the hand of God in my life"
Grace is survived by her nephews, Tod (Lori) Kaddatz of Jefferson and James Kaddatz of Cudahy, great-niece Sondra (Scott) Miskowiak and great-great-nephew Tobias. She is also survived by many beloved cousins and extended family.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Vada Kaddatz Behrens, brothers-in-law
J. Kenneth Kaddatz and Harry Behrens and numerous beloved relatives.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The Grove Chapel inside Park Terrace in Watertown with Rev. Jane Gehler officiating. Family and friends may visit at the chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Euterpe Music Club of Watertown for youth music camps and scholarships. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family expresses their deep gratitude for the loving staff at Marquardt Park Terrace & Hospice who assisted Grace to enjoy her late years in her community at Marquardt.