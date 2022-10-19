Grace Bentzin
January 6, 1931 - October 13, 2022

Watertown, WI - Grace Bentzin, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, at Marquardt Park Terrace Assisted Living Home in Watertown. Grace was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on January 6, 1931, to Oscar E. and Esther J. (Schultz) Flath and graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. She went on to study music performance, earning her B.A. degree at Moravian College, Bethlehem, PA in 1952 and University of Wisconsin- Madison Master of Music in 1958. She shared her musical gifts with many people through the years, teaching student musicians in studio and conservatory and serving as an organist, pianist, singer, and choir director for many years at Watertown Moravian Church. Grace also enjoyed serving on the board of Euterpe Music Club of Watertown, promoting music performances, music camps and youth scholarships.