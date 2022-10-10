Watertown, WI - Gordon R. Van Loenen, 80 of Watertown, previously of Moses Lake, WA, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Gordon was born May 24, 1942, in Denver, CO, the son of John and Hilda (Nelson) Van Loenen. He was a 1960 graduate of South High School in Denver. Gordon enlisted in the United States Army in 1964. After being honorably discharged, he worked as an industrial insulator in the Local 28 Union until his retirement. On October 5, 1968, Gordon married the love of his life Sandy. Together they traveled all over the United States. The couple enjoyed dancing, gold panning, reading scripture, and playing cards with their friends. Gordon had a talent for working with his hands, whether it was carving, wood working, or one of his many home improvement projects. He was very generous and always willing to lend a hand. Gordon had a contagious laugh and a corny sense of humor that will be missed by his family and friends.
Gordon is survived by: his children Shane (Dede) Van Loenen and Lance (Nancy) Van Loenen; grandchildren Emily, Nolan, Drew, Jessica, Derek and Jenny; great granddaughter Alice; and sister Velma. Gordon is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandy, and brother John "Buzz".
Per Gordon's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Gordon will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com
