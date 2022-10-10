Gordon R. Van Loenen
May 24, 1942 - October 6, 2022

Watertown, WI - Gordon R. Van Loenen, 80 of Watertown, previously of Moses Lake, WA, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.

