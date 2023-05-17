Gordon L. Campbell

Johnson Creek, WI - Gordon Lawrence Campbell, age 86, of Johnson Creek, WI, formally of West Allis WI, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Gordon was the son of the late Gordon and Audrey (Schamberger) Campbell of Munising, MI. He graduated from William G. Mather High School in Munising, MI. Gordon served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After discharge, he married the former Helen Schlender on April 28, 1962. Gordon worked at A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive for over 30 years.
He was blessed with three boys: Troy (Margaret) Campbell of Chilton, WI, Todd Campbell of Menominee Falls, WI, and Tracy (Jennifer) Campbell of Brookfield, WI. He had six grandchildren: Justin and the late Christopher Campbell, Heather (Shawn) Schneider, Stephanie (Robert) Schmidt, Jackson, and Nicholas Campbell. He had four great-grandchildren: Anthony and Lola Schmidt, Marissa and Jacob "lil feller" Schneider.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Helen Campbell, his children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. His siblings: Candy (Robert) Hertzler, Joan Campbell, Lynn (Jim) Gariepy.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gordon and Audrey, and his five brothers: Mark, James, Donald, David, and Timothy. His sister: Judy and his grandson: Christopher.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington with Rev. Joseph Fricke officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. With military honors conducted by American Legion Post #189, burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.hafemeisterfh.com.
