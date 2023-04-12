Gordon E. Hensler
May 1, 1934 - April 6, 2023

Watertown, WI - Gordon E. Hensler, 88, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Oak Hill Terrace in Waukesha.

