May 1, 1934 - April 6, 2023
Watertown, WI - Gordon E. Hensler, 88, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Oak Hill Terrace in Waukesha.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Gordon Eugene Hensler was born May 1, 1934, son of Earl and Burniss (nee Soldner) Hensler. Gordon was employed at Brandt for 41 years in the shipping and receiving department. He also raised livestock and grew crops on his farm on West Rd. Gordon married the former Lois Kilts on June 5, 1982, at Watertown Moravian Church. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Watertown Outboarders boat club. Working his farm kept him busy most days. In his spare time, Gordon enjoyed snowmobiling, waterskiing, and boating. Lois and Gordon took several trips to Las Vegas and even ventured to Germany. In winter, they sometimes resided in Florida. Most of all, Gordon enjoyed spending time with his family.
Gordon is survived by his children, Pamela Hensler of Waukesha, and David (Cathy) Hensler of Watertown; grandchildren, Jason (Kat Czys) Garity, Katelyn (Cody) Merk, Kelsey Hensler, and Mitchell (fiance Kelsey) Hensler; sisters, Lois (Stan) Kassube, and Shirley Sukow; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gordon is preceded in death by his wife, Lois on May 30, 2015; his parents; sisters, Marvel Lenius, Rose Kuester, and Laurie Fredrick; and nephew, Gary Lenius.
