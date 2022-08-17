Watertown, WI - Gordon A. Lisius, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Bedrock Health Care.
Gordon was born on June 7, 1943, in Lake Mills, WI the son of Carl and Marguerite (Bruegger) Lisius. He served his country for four years with the United States Navy. He married the love of his life Jean Wiese on May 8, 1971, and the couple enjoyed 51 years together. He worked and retired from Bethesda Lutheran Homes. Gordon was a member of St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church and the Watertown VFW Post 3709. In his free time Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working.
Survivors include: wife Jean; Sons Mark (Tina) and Kris; Grandchildren Sara and Matt; great-grandchildren Kameron and Audrey; Brother Thomas (Joyce) Lisius; Sisters-in-Law Pat Lisius and Lucille Lisius. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Don and Charles.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. James Backus presiding.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.
