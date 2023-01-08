Geraldine Blanch (Riedl) "Gerry" Brunner

November 8, 1930 - January 3, 2023

Whitewater, WI - Geraldine Blanche (Riedl) Brunner, 92, formerly of Jefferson, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, WI. Gerry was born November 8, 1930 in Helenville, WI, to Lothar and Elizabeth (Richter) Riedl. She attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and was a graduate of Jefferson High School. Gerry met Robert Brunner, of Milwaukee (the love of her life), in Jefferson, and they were married on June 27, 1953, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson. Gerry was a devoted wife to Bob for 69 1/2 years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her pride and joy were her family. The Catholic faith was central to her life. Gerry loved singing and sang in the church choir for many years. Gerry was blessed to have the opportunity to stay at home for many years to raise their five children. In 1970, she started working as a secretary at the Jefferson County Courthouse where she was employed for 26 years and gained life-long friends. She was also in a euchre club for over 50 years with friends who were near and dear to her heart. In the last few years of her life, Gerry suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She fought a hard fight until the very end.

