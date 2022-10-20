Lowell, WI - Gerald Schlafer, age 86, of Lowell, WI entered into his eternal home on Monday, October 17, 2022.
He was born on March 19, 1936, in Germantown to Elmer and Isabell (Dettman) Schlafer. He was united in marriage on October 12, 1957 to Mildred Harder. He enjoyed gardening and playing sheepshead.
Gerald is survived by three daughters, Joann (David) Emmer, Caroline Kowalski, Gloria (Ralph) Roskopf; a son, Ronald (Laurie); nine grandchildren, Dawn (Rev. Keith) Schleis, Heidi (Mike) Grzeskowiak, Matt (Brie) Emmer, Nichole Neatherlin, Jennifer (Jeff) Cook, Kyle (Amanda) Roskopf, Kayla (Brad) Antonioni, Megan (Alec) Schuppel, Jessica Schlafer and Dylan Schlafer; 13 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Carter, Charlotte, Jordan, Jayden, Mason, Waylon, Bryson, Keegan, Charley, Sunny, Kieran and Kash; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his beloved dog, Putz. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents; brother, Wesley; sisters, Viola, Esther, Irene and Lois; and two grandchildren, Kimberly and Devon Schlafer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Watertown Memorial Hospital for their care and support.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family.
