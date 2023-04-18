Watertown, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Robert Kreiziger passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, in Watertown, WI, at the age of 82.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Memorials and online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Gerald Robert Kreiziger was born on June 19, 1940, in Sullivan, WI, son of Elmer and Gertrude (nee Schultz) Kreiziger.
A graduate of Watertown High School in 1959, Jerry went on to have a successful career as a forklift operator at Menasha Corporation.
Outside of work, Jerry was an avid bowler and participated in numerous bowling leagues throughout the years. A true Wisconsinite, Jerry was also a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, never missing a game and always cheering on his beloved team. Jerry relished spending his spare time exploring the scenic countryside behind the wheel, soaking up the breathtaking beauty of the natural surroundings.
Jerry is survived by his brothers, Donald and Neil of Watertown, his nieces, Angela Kreiziger and Cindy (Jesse) Schmidt; as well as other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving parents and sister-in-law, Mary (Donald's wife).
