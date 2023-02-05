Gerald F. "Jerry" Roche

Lisbon Township, WI - Gerald "Jerry" F. Roche, age 64, a current resident of Lisbon Township, was born to eternal life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023. He was born on December 3, 1958, in Murphysboro, IL, son of Dr. William Roche and Mary Jean (McLinden) Roche.
Jerry was a graduate of St. Monica's grade school, Class of 1973 and Dominican High School, Class of 1977. He received a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1982 and went on to complete a Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2012.
On November 30, 1985, he married his best friend, Lisa Kosharek. Jerry was employed at Watertown Regional Medical Center and finished his career at Froedtert Hospital. He was a lifelong lover of music, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, sports, travel, the cabin, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Father-in-Law, Bob Kosharek.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Lisa; three sons: Tony, Stevens Point; Chris (fiancé Caitlin) Monona; and Patrick, Salt Lake City; his siblings: Dave (Carol), Jim (Ann), Rich (Cathy) and John (Lisa); Mother-in-Law Jane Kosharek and in-laws Jeff (Orva), Joe, Pam (David Paul) and Paul (Barbara); his dog Maggie; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Charles Catholic Church (313 Circle Drive) in Hartland, WI, with Father Ken Omernick officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.
The Evert-Luko Funeral Home of Hartland, WI is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek, WI or Garding Against Cancer.