Gerald F. "Jerry" Roche

December 3, 1958 - January 31, 2023

Lisbon Township, WI - Gerald "Jerry" F. Roche, age 64, a current resident of Lisbon Township, was born to eternal life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023. He was born on December 3, 1958, in Murphysboro, IL, son of Dr. William Roche and Mary Jean (McLinden) Roche.