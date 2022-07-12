Georgiana E. "Ginger" Hoof

Watertown, WI - Georgiana "Ginger" E. Hoof, 98, of Watertown, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Highland House in Watertown.
A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Rainbow Hospice or the National M.S. Society Wisconsin Chapter. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Georgiana "Ginger" Elizabeth Reinhard was born January 16, 1924, in Watertown, daughter of George Otto and Clara (nee Klinger) Reinhard. Ginger married Wilmer "Wimpy" Hoof on March 8, 1941. She worked at Dairy Lane in Watertown and Hawthorn Mellody Dairy in Whitewater as a receptionist. Later in life, Ginger sold Avon products.
Blessed with great energy, Ginger was an avid golfer, walker and birdwatcher who in her younger years loved to tap dance. She was always ready to play any card game but bridge was her favorite. Known to be generous and kind, many benefited from her knitting, crocheting and her expertise in baking Christmas cookies. Ginger was always especially cheered by a gift of chocolates. Best of all, Ginger was a loving, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Ginger is survived by children, Mary Puza of Chaska, MN; Thomas (Catherine) Hoof of Watertown; Charles (Tascha Saxby) Hoof of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Eileen Hoof of Watertown; grandchildren, Luke (Emily) Puza, Samuel Puza, Zachary Hoof, Spencer (Cara) Collier, and Josh Gorn; great-grandsons, Carter Puza and Chase Puza; special niece, Diane Reinhard; as well as other relatives and friends.
Ginger is preceded in death by her husband nearly 50 years ago; daughter, Karen Hoof; sons, William "Bill" Hoof; John Hoof; Robert Hoof, in infancy; sister, Lucille Reinhard; brother, Lyle Reinhard.
