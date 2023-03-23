George R. Nagel
December 21, 1934 - March 22, 2023

Oconomowoc, WI - Found peace on Tuesday, March 22, 2023 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 63 years; his children Don Nagel (Holeigh Foster) and Kathy (Scott) Thomas; his grandchildren Mackenzie, Amber, Katie, Kody, and Carter Rose; and his sister-in-law Lorraine Nagel. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Frances Nagel, his brother Marvin Nagel, and his sister Violet Schaefer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.