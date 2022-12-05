October 27, 1931 - December 2, 2022
Watertown, WI - Lifelong Watertown resident, George McFarland, died in the early morning of Friday, December 2, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones in his family home on County Highway K.
Born on October 27, 1931, George was the youngest of Ray and Loretta (Coughlin) McFarland's four children. He and his siblings — Gertrude (Joe Stangler), Robert (Ruth) and Edward (Donna) — were the fourth generation to work the family dairy farm on the west side of Watertown. In 1952, he deployed to Seoul and served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean war.
When the war ended, George returned to the family business, delivering milk to local homes. Around this time, he was also introduced to Mary Condon at the Ixonia Firemen's Hall. They began a courtship, dancing together to big band music played at venues like Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee and Turner Hall in Watertown. They continued to dance together at countless weddings and events during their 64-year-marriage.
George and Mary raised seven children together: Rosemary (Mark Gardner), Tom (Madonna), Margaret (Bob Kraus), Pat (Bonnie), Joan (David Haznaw), Maureen (Farhan Iqbal), and Steve (Uchenna Hicks).
He went to work for Mullen's Dairy in 1974. For the next 20 years, he made the ice cream at the local landmark and drove a commercial milk route, delivering to area grocery stores and schools. He was known as a kind and generous man, on his route and in the community.
A devoted, third-generation member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, George sang tenor in the Cecilian and funeral choirs. He was also among the first lay people to distribute communion during Vatican II. In retirement, he volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and was an active member of the Watertown Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary McFarland; sister-in-law, Donna McFarland; 7 children; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.
The family would like to express appreciation to Peter and Cindy McFarland for their support. George spent his final days in the comfort of his own home, touched by the kindness of his community. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to St. Vincent de Paul of Watertown.
