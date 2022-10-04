Gayle Nola (Pagel) Anderson

October 30, 1940 - October 1, 2022 Green Bay, WI - Gayle N. Anderson, 81, Green Bay, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Woodside Manor.
Gayle was born on October 30, 1940 in Green Bay to Alfred and Hazel (Jensen) Pagel. She is a 1958 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On October 15, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Anderson. They were married for 39 years before his passing on June 10, 1999. Over the years, Gayle worked at A.C. Nielsen, Kmart, and retired as a clerk at CVS after 40 years, where she was always a friendly face and enjoyed interacting with customers.
Gayle was a member of St. John’s Lutheran church and most recently Bethel Lutheran Church. Over the years she was an active member of the church and enjoyed being a part of the Ladies Circle. Gayle enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and memories created at their cottage on White Potato Lake.
Gayle is survived by her two daughters: Terri (Dean) Fontaine, and Wendy (Rodney) Pichette; grandchildren: Lindsey Fontaine, Shauna (Daniel Miles) Pichette, Adam (fiancé Erica Borde) Pichette, and Krista Pichette; great-grandchildren: Logan Fontaine, and Sebastian Fontaine; and godson: William Anderson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Hazel Pagel; her husband: Gerald Anderson; granddaughter: Brooke Fontaine; and brother: Gary Pagel.
A funeral service to celebrate Gayle’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1350 Bond St., Green Bay, WI, with Rev. Kim Swenson officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Gayle will be laid to rest at Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the family by visiting www.lyndahl.com
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Judy McNeill, Shirley Rasmussen, her sister-in-law: Carol Anderson, Heartland/ProMedica Hospice and Woodside Manor for all their care and compassion.
The Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation services is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gayle Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.