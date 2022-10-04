Gayle Nola (Pagel) Anderson
October 30, 1940 - October 1, 2022 Green Bay, WI - Gayle N. Anderson, 81, Green Bay, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Woodside Manor.

Gayle was born on October 30, 1940 in Green Bay to Alfred and Hazel (Jensen) Pagel. She is a 1958 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On October 15, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Anderson. They were married for 39 years before his passing on June 10, 1999. Over the years, Gayle worked at A.C. Nielsen, Kmart, and retired as a clerk at CVS after 40 years, where she was always a friendly face and enjoyed interacting with customers.

