Watertown, WI - Gayle L. Struble, 68, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home following lingering health issues.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Gayle Lynn Kaufmann was born on September 6, 1954 to Eugene and Delores (nee Stelse) Kaufmann in Oconomowoc. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and going to antique and thrift stores. Most of all she loved the time spent raising her three children and time with her grandchildren.
Gayle is survived by her children: Cody (Erin) Struble of Brown Deer, Katy (Benjamin) Dricken of Watertown, Jacob Struble of Watertown; 3 grandchildren: Keeliana, Emryn, Amara Dricken; siblings: Georgia (Bruce) LeMoine of Hayward, Gary (April) Kaufmann of New Berlin, Karen (Steve) Toman of Oconomowoc, Lori (Greg) Thielen of Dousman; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Struble; one sister Jeanine Anagnostopoulos.
